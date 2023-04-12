Bridgeport

Man Injured During Assault at Deli in Bridgeport: Police

A man was injured during an assault at a deli in Bridgeport Wednesday night, police said.

Bridgeport Police said they were called to Shorty's Deli in the area of Arctic and East Main streets at about 9 p.m.

Responding officers found a man unresponsive and bleeding from his head from a possible gunshot wound, according to police.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the man. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident is active and police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

