A man has serious injuries after a crash in Berlin on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a crash on Percival Avenue and Ellwood Road around 2:27 a.m.

Firefighters responded and extricated the 21-year-old male driver out of the vehicle, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The man was transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.