Man Seriously Injured in Hamden Shooting: Police

A man has serious injuries after a shooting in Hamden over the weekend.

Police said they were called to Hamden Park Drive on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot near the canal line. Authorities said the man had been shot in the lower back.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said there was a lack of cooperation at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047.