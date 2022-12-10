Killingly

Man Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 101 in Killingly

By NBC Connecticut Staff

A man has serious injuries after a head-on crash on Route 101 in Killingly on Friday night.

A man from Danielson was driving an Audi A3 east on Hartford Pike shortly before 9:30 p.m.

At the same time, state police said a Norwich man was driving a Ford Ranger west on the road attempting to make a left turn into Smokers Discount World.

Investigators said the Audi struck the Ford head-on.

According to state police, the driver of the Ford was taken to Day Kimball Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He was then taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be further evaluated.

The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

