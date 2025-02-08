Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-95 South in Milford

A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 South in Milford early Saturday morning and state police are looking for the vehicle that was involved.

State police said a 60-year-old man from Killingworth was helping a disabled tractor-trailer in the right shoulder of the highway near the 34 entrance ramp around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a 2014-2017 white Hyundai Genesis traveling in the right lane went into the shoulder and hit the man.

The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene. Authorities said there should be right, front damage on the vehicle.

The state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Colby #605 at (203) 696-2500 or jonathan.colby@ct.gov.