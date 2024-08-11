Vernon

Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Vernon

By Cat Murphy

Vernon police vehicle
Vernon Police

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Vernon Sunday afternoon.

Vernon police said officers responded just after 4 p.m. Sunday a reported single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the entrance to Henry Park on South Street.

According to authorities, the motorcycle's sole occupant, an adult man, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital after emergency personnel found him lying in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

