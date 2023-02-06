Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had been stabbed. He suffered what is being described as a serious, non-life threatening injury.

The man was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. At this time, police said it does not appear to have been a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.