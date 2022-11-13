Man Seriously Injured in Vernon Crash

A man has serious injuries after a crash in Vernon early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a one-car crash at Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry is a man in his 20s. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matt Guilmette at (860) 872-9126.