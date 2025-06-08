Waterbury

Man seriously injured in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has serious injuries after a shooting in Waterbury overnight.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital Emergency Room around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man is reportedly in stable condition, but suffered serious injuries.

Officers found a crime scene near Macauley Avenue and Pritchard Road and believe the shooting happened there.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us