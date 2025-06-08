Man seriously injured in Waterbury shooting

A man has serious injuries after a shooting in Waterbury overnight.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital Emergency Room around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man is reportedly in stable condition, but suffered serious injuries.

Officers found a crime scene near Macauley Avenue and Pritchard Road and believe the shooting happened there.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.