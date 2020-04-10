Man Seriously Injured in Willimantic Crash

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Willimantic Friday.

Police said the car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Ash and North streets around 4:50 p.m. The motorcycle rider was seriously hurt and rushed to Windham Hospital. He was later transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the car, and 83-year-old man, was also transported to Windham Hospital. He was later released.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call Officer Mickens at 860-465-3135.