Man seriously injured after rollover crash on I-84 in Tolland

A man was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland Saturday night.

State police said they responded to the area of exit 69 on I-84 East.

Authorities said the driver cut across three lanes of traffic and lost control of his car while taking the off ramp. This caused the car to roll over, coming to a stop in the right shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the car was towed from the scene, troopers said.

The accident remains under investigation.

