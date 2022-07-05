Bridgeport

Man Seriously Injures Hand While Using Fireworks in Bridgeport: PD

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man has serious injuries to one of his hands after an incident involving fireworks in Bridgeport on the Fourth of July.

Police said several people called 911 and the man was found at the intersection of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old man damaged most of his hand while using fireworks. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his hand.

Investigators did not release specific details about the fireworks incident that injured the man.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportfourth of july
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us