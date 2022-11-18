Man Set Fire to American Flag Hanging From Torrington Home: Police

Torrington police are searching for the person who set an American flag on fire overnight.

Officers responded to a home on Church Street Friday.

They determined that around 2:10 a.m., a man dressed in all black walked up to the home, and set the American flag that was hanging from the front porch on fire. He then fled the scene, according to police.

The burning flag left scorch marks on the front porch, but did not cause any further damage to the home, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said it appears the suspect was targeting the American flag itself and not the home or the residents inside.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video from the area is asked to call Torrington police at (860) 489-2090.