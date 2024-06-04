Man severely injured in apparent hit-and-run in North Branford

Police are looking for a driver that appears to have hit a man in North Branford and took off.

Officers responded to the area of 189 Forest Road just after 5 a.m. Monday for the report of a man laying in the grass off the roadway.

The man was semi-conscious and severely injured, according to police.

Based on his injuries, it appears the man was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was taken to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Matthew Larsen at (203) 484-2703.