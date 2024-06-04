North Branford

Man severely injured in apparent hit-and-run in North Branford

North-Branford-Police-Department
NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for a driver that appears to have hit a man in North Branford and took off.

Officers responded to the area of 189 Forest Road just after 5 a.m. Monday for the report of a man laying in the grass off the roadway.

The man was semi-conscious and severely injured, according to police.

Based on his injuries, it appears the man was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Matthew Larsen at (203) 484-2703.

