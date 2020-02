Santiago Coj-Morente, 21, of Willimantic, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl “with force” on Aug. 28 in Coventry, then threatening her, according to police.

He has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree and threatening in the second degree.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned today.