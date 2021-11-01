Man Shot 1, Assaulted Another After Breaking Into Middletown Home: Police

Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a home in Middletown and shooting someone Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home in Traverse Square around 7:50 p.m. for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, police say they determined 50-year-old Husamaldin Muhammd broke into the home, hit a female victim in the mouth, and then pistol-whipped and shot a 30-year-old man in the shoulder. Investigators called the incident domestic-related. Police did not say what Muhammd's relationship to the victims is.

Muhammd had left the scene by the time officers arrived, police said. He was located a short time later at his home on Morse Street in Hamden. Police surrounded the home and ordered Muhammd to come out. He complied with officers and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Muhammd was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, commission of a felony with a firearm, first-degree assault, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, and third-degree assault.

He is being held on $750,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

The gunshot victim was taken to Middlesex Hospital by a friend before police arrived. He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.