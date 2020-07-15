Man Shot and Killed at Vigil for Deceased Friend in Danbury: Police

A Waterbury man was shot and killed while attending a candlelight vigil in Danbury for a deceased friend.

Danbury police said Raymond Irvin Simmons, of Waterbury, was in Danbury Sunday for the vigil when he was shot and killed in the area of Beaver and Elm streets.

A Facebook post from police says, the shooting “is not believed to have been indiscriminate, and there is no belief that the general public is currently at risk by the assailant.”

Press releaseRelease date: 07/15/2020The homicide victim from the 07/12/2020 incident, which occurred in the area of... Posted by City of Danbury Police Department on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or the tips line 203-790-8477.