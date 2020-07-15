danbury

Man Shot and Killed at Vigil for Deceased Friend in Danbury: Police

Danbury Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A Waterbury man was shot and killed while attending a candlelight vigil in Danbury for a deceased friend.

Danbury police said Raymond Irvin Simmons, of Waterbury, was in Danbury Sunday for the vigil when he was shot and killed in the area of Beaver and Elm streets.

A Facebook post from police says, the shooting “is not believed to have been indiscriminate, and there is no belief that the general public is currently at risk by the assailant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kupchok at 203-797-2168 or the tips line 203-790-8477.

