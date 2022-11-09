Man Shot and Killed During Attempted Robbery Outside New Haven Liquor Store: Police

A 61-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot of a liquor store in New Haven on Tuesday night and police said they believe the person who shot the victim was trying to rob him.

Officers responded to the GI Package Store on Ferry Street just after 9 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that someone had been shot and they found 61-year-old Mark Pappacoda, of New Haven, on the ground and unresponsive.

Pappacoda was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died, police said.

Patrol officers and detectives found surveillance footage and said it appears that the shooter tried to rob Pappacoda before shooting him.

The New Haven Police Department released surveillance images of the person they are looking for and ask people who can help identify him to come forward.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).