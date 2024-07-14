Bloomfield

Man shot and killed during fight at Bloomfield party

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man has died after a shooting during a fight at a party in Bloomfield on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to Evan Lane around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once at the scene, they said they learned a 24-year-old man from Bloomfield had been shot in the neck.

CPR was administered and the man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

According to police, a 17-year-old from Bloomfield was identified as a suspect and has been taken into custody.

Investigators believe there was an argument between the 17-year-old and the 24-year-old during a party. During the fight, police said the teen took out a gun and shot the man in the neck.

The gun was found at the scene. Authorities said a 60-year-old woman from Hartford was also taken into custody for tampering with evidence in connection to the gun being recovered during the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

