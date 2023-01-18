Man Shot and Killed in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven Wednesday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened on River Street near James Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 40-year-old man that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Major Crime Unit detectives responded and are leading the investigation.

Police are looking for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.