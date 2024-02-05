west haven

Man shot and killed in West Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after being shot multiple times in West Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to York Street and Campbell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

According to police, a male was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

west haven
