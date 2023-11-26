Bridgeport

Man shot at Bridgeport convenience store

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man is in stable condition after being shot at a convenience store in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of someone shot at the Krauszer's Food Store on Fairfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 33-year-old Bridgeport man on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times in the torso and leg.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives found multiple items of evidence at the scene. Investigators are also conducting interviews and are canvassing the area.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police should call Detective Jeff Holtz at (203) 581-5293. Citizens can also use the Bridgeport Police tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us