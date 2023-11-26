Man shot at Bridgeport convenience store

A man is in stable condition after being shot at a convenience store in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of someone shot at the Krauszer's Food Store on Fairfield Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 33-year-old Bridgeport man on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times in the torso and leg.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives found multiple items of evidence at the scene. Investigators are also conducting interviews and are canvassing the area.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police should call Detective Jeff Holtz at (203) 581-5293. Citizens can also use the Bridgeport Police tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.