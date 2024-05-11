Man shot at Bridgeport gas station arrested in connection to same shooting

A man who was shot at a gas station in Bridgeport earlier this week has been arrested in connection to the same shooting.

Police received numerous ShotSpotter alerts and citizen reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue on Wednesday around 11:20 p.m.

Officers responded to the BP Gas Station and investigators said they found evidence showing there had been a shootout there.

While officers were at the gas station, a 25-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Detectives said the man was shot while at the BP Gas Station.

During the investigation, detectives said the man who was shot was determined to be an active participant in the shooting and an arrest warrant was secured for him.

Members of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bridgeport police found the man in the city's South End on Thursday. He was arrested and served with the warrant.

The man is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $350,000 and he appeared in court on Friday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Rivera at (203) 581-5179 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.