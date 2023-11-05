new haven

Man shot during attempted robbery near after-hours bar in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A man is in stable condition after police said he was shot during an attempted robbery near an after-hours bar in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital around 4 a.m. Medical personnel said the 26-year-old male had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is reportedly in stable condition.

According to police, a suspect approached the man and attempted to rob him. During the attempted robbery, the suspect fired a gun and injured the man. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators said it was reported that the shooting happened by an after-hours bar near Chamberlain Street and a crime scene was found there.

Detectives collected evidence, spoke with potential witnesses and obtained surveillance footage. Ballistic evidence was also found at the scene. ShotSpotter was not activated.

The vehicle that transported the man to the hospital from the shooting was also processed by police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

new haven
