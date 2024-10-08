Bridgeport

Man shot during carjacking in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a carjacking in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Dispatcher received calls about an aggravated assault with a gun in the 1200 block of Wood Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, a man was shot during a carjacking. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release any details about the extent of his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us