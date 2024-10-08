Man shot during carjacking in Bridgeport

An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a carjacking in Bridgeport on Monday night.
Dispatcher received calls about an aggravated assault with a gun in the 1200 block of Wood Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
According to police, a man was shot during a carjacking. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release any details about the extent of his injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
