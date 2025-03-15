Man shot during fight at Plainfield home: police

A man is recovering after being shot during a fight at a home in Plainfield late Friday night, according to police.

Officers received a 911 call from someone reporting a disturbance at a home on Black Hill Road in the Central Village section of town around 11:49 p.m. It was reported that multiple people were inside of the home breaking things.

Police arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and another man. A K9 from Connecticut State Police also found another man hiding in the wood line behind the home, investigators said.

According to authorities, there was a fight at the home, the gun was fired and hit one of the men. The man who was shot was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plainfield Police Department Special Investigations Unit.