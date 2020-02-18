Cromwell

Man Shot Himself in the Leg While Cleaning Gun in Cromwell: Police

A Cromwell man shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun at his home on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Coles Road at 12:18 p.m. to investigate the report that the man shot himself while cleaning and unloading his gun at his home and medics also responded to treat the man.

The resident was transported to Hartford Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.  

Police are investigating and said it appears this was an accident and there was no danger to the public.

