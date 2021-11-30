new haven

Man Shot, Hit by SUV in New Haven

A man was shot and then hit by an SUV in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers found the 44-year-old victim after responding to reports of gunfire on Ferry Street between Exchange and Pierpont streets around 1:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was shot by someone in a gray or silver Porshe SUV, then hit by the same vehicle. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The New Have Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or text "NHPD" and the message to 274637 (CRIMES).

