Man Shot in Abdomen in East Haven

Police are investigating after a man said he was shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a bar in East Haven on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Yale New Haven Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim who had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle following a shooting.

Investigators said the 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

According to police, the man said he was in the back parking lot of Rumbas Cafe and Bar on Main Street in a vehicle when he was approached by two men wearing face masks who attempted to rob him.

The man told police he was asked to give up his money and designer belt, which prompted a scuffle. During the scuffle, police said the man told them one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

During this time frame, authorities said there were several teams of officers in the area on several different unrelated details focused on crime suppression and bar closings.

Investigators said nobody approached the officers looking for help and officers in the area did not hear a scuffle or gunshots. No evidence of a crime scene was found in the area, they added.

Police are working to find valuable video depicting the incident, but said so far, they have been unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Monique Colbert at mcolbert@easthavenpolice.com or Detective John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com.