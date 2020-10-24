Bridgeport

Man Shot in Chest, Woman Shot in Face During Incident in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest and abdomen and a woman was shot in the face during an incident in Bridgeport late Friday night.

Dispatchers initially received a ShotSpotter activation about an assault with a gun on Beechwood Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Authorities said they then received a call from someone who was driving a gunshot victim to the hospital.

Police said the gunshot victim arrived to St. Vincent's Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Shortly after, investigators said a woman arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, the man and the woman were both injured in the same incident. Authorities have not released details on their conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

