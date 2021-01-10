Man Shot in Driveway of Southington Home: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the driveway of a home in Southington on Saturday night and police are investigating the incident.

Officers were called to Rethal Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they were met by neighbors in the surrounding homes who quickly identified the location where the shooting happened.

The neighbors also said the person responsible had fled the area and the victim was being transported to the hospital by family members, according to investigators. The unidentified suspect is described by police as a man who is 5-foot 7-inches tall with short hair, wearing dark clothes and long sleeves.

The victim was located at Bristol Hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf, police said.

According to investigators, a man came to the home looking for someone who lives there. After a conversation outside the home, multiple occupants of the home were going inside and heard a gunshot, they said.

The victim was then found outside in the driveway with a gunshot wound, police said. He was driven to the hospital, where he was dropped off, they added.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Investigators said video captured from the area shows the suspect vehicle, described by police as a dark blue Chevy Impala, fleeing as approximately nine more shots are fired. Shell casings and other evidence were found in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.