Man Shot in Hartford Dies Days Later: Police

A man who was shot in Hartford late Sunday night died Wednesday evening, according to state police.

Officers responded to Wawarme Avenue at Locus Street around 11:40 p.m. after ShotSpotter went off and they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

While officers were at the scene, 30-year-old Jose Angel-Morales, of Hartford, went to Hartford Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was listed in critical, but stable condition, but his condition deteriorated and he died Wednesday night, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.