Man Shot in Hartford Sunday Night Has Died: Police

A man who was shot in Hartford Sunday night has died, police said, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they responded to Park Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate and found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition, but police said Monday morning that he was pronounced dead this morning.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).