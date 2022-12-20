Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).