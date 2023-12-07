Man shot in New Haven was trying to stop people from breaking into van: police

A man was shot while trying to stop people from breaking into his work van in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Lowin Avenue at 1:07 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said they learned that two people had been trying to break into the victim’s work van and one of them shot him in the leg when he tried to stop them, then they ran off.

Police found evidence at the scene but have not found any suspects.

The victim's wound was not life-threatening and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.