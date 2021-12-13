Groton

Man Shot in Parking Lot in City of Groton

A man is recovering after getting shot in a parking lot in the city of Groton on Sunday morning.

Officers from the City of Groton Police were called to Bridge Street in the early morning hours after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they learned that a man was shot in the parking lot and that everyone else had left the scene before officers had gotten there.

According to police, the man was found at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back of his body. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, investigators added.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City Detective Division at (860) 446-4186.

