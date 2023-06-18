Man shot in parking lot of diner in New Haven

A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a diner in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a person shot in the parking lot of Cody's Diner on Water Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area, they said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

According to police, a Good Samaritan was providing first aid to the injured man.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.