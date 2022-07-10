Man Shot in Parking Lot of Gentleman's Club in Stratford

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a gentleman's club in Stratford on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Platinum Gentleman's Club on Barnum Avenue Cutoff around 1 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said one man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business.

The investigation is active and ongoing.