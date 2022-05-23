Man Shot in Stomach in Bridgeport

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation reporting gunfire in the 1200th block of Howard Avenue around 11 p.m.

At the same time, police said dispatchers also received multiple 911 calls that a man was shot in the stomach on Howard Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and found a crime scene on the road.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Authorities did not release details on the man's condition.

The incident remains under investigation.