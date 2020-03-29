Man Shot in the Arm in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of gunfire.

On nearby Wayfarer Street, police said they found a 47-year-old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

An ambulance transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.