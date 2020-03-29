new haven shooting

Man Shot in the Arm in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of gunfire.

On nearby Wayfarer Street, police said they found a 47-year-old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Local

connecticut coronavirus 24 mins ago

Coronavirus in Connecticut: 34 Deaths Reported; Nearly 2,000 Cases Statewide

coronavirus concerns 2 hours ago

Gov. Lamont to Host Coronavirus Town Hall With Waterbury Mayor, Congresswoman Hayes

An ambulance transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are continuing to canvass the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

new haven shootingnew havennew haven policeshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us