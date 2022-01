A man has died after a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to the 100th block of Marcel Street shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, a man suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

A few hours later, authorities said the man had died and they were investigating his death as a homicide. The man's identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.