Man shot in the chest on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford

A man is recovering after being shot in the chest on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford on Sunday night.

Officers were called to School Street and Burnside Avenue just before 11 p.m. for a report of someone who had been shot.

A caller said that his friend had been shot in the chest and he had just pulled into the Public Safety Complex on School Street.

Emergency crews arrived there and provided life-saving measures. The 19-year-old man who had been shot was transported to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and is being treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators believe the initial shooting happened in the back parking lot of 700 Burnside Avenue. Shell casings were found in the area.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Sulzicki at (860) 291-7544 or by email at psulzicki@easthartfordct.org. Anonymous tips can also be called in at (860) 289-9134.