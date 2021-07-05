Man Shot in the Leg in Hartford

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Hartford on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, a man in his 30s suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and it was reported that he was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The man is currently listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators said it was later determined that the shooting happened on Zion Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.