Man shot in the leg in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in New Haven on Friday morning and a vehicle that is believed to have been involved was later found abandoned.

An officer patrolling the intersection of Townsend Avenue and Main Street heard what he thought was gunfire around 11:30 a.m.

Officers said a moment later, a man exited a vehicle and got into the police car. The man said he had just been shot.

The vehicle the gunshot victim got out of immediately fled. A description of the vehicle was communicated to surrounding officers as a canvass was started in the area.

The man who had been shot was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by the police officer to receive medical treatment for his injuries. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

According to police, it was reported that the man was shot in the vehicle that the officers saw fleeing from the area. That vehicle was later found abandoned near York Street.

Investigators were not able to find the passengers of the abandoned vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.

