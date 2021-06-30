Waterbury

Man Shot in the Leg in Waterbury

Manati_bajo_amenaza.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Hillside Avenue at Second Avenue around 9:05 p.m. after getting a weapons complaint.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired in the area.

Local

Shortly after, officers said they learned a 27-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man is currently being treated for his injuries, which are considered non-life threatening, investigators added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyshooting investigation
