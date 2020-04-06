Man Shot in the Pelvis in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot in the pelvis on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Ann Street between Kossuth Street and West Street in the Hill neighborhood around 10:25 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found evidence of gunfire mid-block on Ann Street.

Shortly after, a 24-year-old gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

The gunshot victim, identified as a New Haven man, suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvic area, authorities added.

He was hospitalized and on Sunday night, police said he was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.