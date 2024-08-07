Man shot in West Haven walked to gas station for help: police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in West Haven.

Officers responded to the Citgo gas station at 62 Elm Street around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot, according to police.

When they arrived, they found a man on the floor with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the man was shot on Elm Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue and he walked to the Citgo to ask for help.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have surveillance video of the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ciccosanti or Detective Vitelli at (203) 937-3905.