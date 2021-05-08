Man Shot Inside Hartford Club After Argument: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot inside of a Hartford club following an argument on Friday night.

Authorities said an officer conducting a directed patrol in the parking lot of the Banquet Hall on Main Street was approached by a man who had been shot around 10:24 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, officers added.

According to investigators, it was determined that the shooting happened inside of the club after an argument.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.