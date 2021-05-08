Hartford

Man Shot Inside Hartford Club After Argument: Police

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot inside of a Hartford club following an argument on Friday night.

Authorities said an officer conducting a directed patrol in the parking lot of the Banquet Hall on Main Street was approached by a man who had been shot around 10:24 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, officers added.

Local

first alert weather 46 mins ago

Tracking Isolated Showers Today

UConn 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Available at UConn Graduation

According to investigators, it was determined that the shooting happened inside of the club after an argument.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us