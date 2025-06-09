New Haven

Man shot inside of New Haven club

NBC Connecticut

A man is recovering after being shot inside of a club in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers were called to Catwalk on East Street on Sunday morning for a report of a person shot inside of the club.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once police arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old man from New Haven with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators did not release details about the severity of his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us