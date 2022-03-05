Man Shot, Killed During Argument at Hamden Condo: PD

A man has died after a shooting during an argument at a condominium in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a condo on State Street around 3 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened inside of the condo during a domestic-related argument.

The victim, identified by authorities as a 22-year-old New Haven resident, was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The man's identity is not being released while his next of kin is notified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steve Nutcher of the Major Crimes Unit at (203) 287-4812.